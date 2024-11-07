Left Menu

Thai Woman Acquitted in 2015 Bangkok Shrine Bombing Case

A Thai court acquitted Wanna Suansan of involvement in a 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing that killed 20 and injured 120. Despite accusations, insufficient evidence tied her to the attack. The bombing is suspected to have ties to Uyghur separatists or human traffickers. Two Uyghur men remain on trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:56 IST
Thai Woman Acquitted in 2015 Bangkok Shrine Bombing Case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a landmark decision, a Thai court on Thursday cleared Wanna Suansan of all charges related to the 2015 bombing at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok. The incident, which claimed 20 lives and left 120 injured, sent shockwaves through a popular tourist attraction frequented by Chinese visitors.

Wanna, one of three arrested among 17 suspects, faced allegations of providing housing for alleged bombers. However, the court found the evidence insufficient, highlighting the absence of proof linking her to the planning or execution of the attack. The case against Wanna was deemed circumstantial.

Analysts have posed theories regarding the bombing's motive, suggesting it as an act of revenge by either ethnic Uyghur separatists or disrupted human traffickers. Meanwhile, the trial for two Uyghur men implicated through DNA and video evidence, continues to face delays due to translation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024