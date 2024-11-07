Thai Woman Acquitted in 2015 Bangkok Shrine Bombing Case

In a landmark decision, a Thai court on Thursday cleared Wanna Suansan of all charges related to the 2015 bombing at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok. The incident, which claimed 20 lives and left 120 injured, sent shockwaves through a popular tourist attraction frequented by Chinese visitors.

Wanna, one of three arrested among 17 suspects, faced allegations of providing housing for alleged bombers. However, the court found the evidence insufficient, highlighting the absence of proof linking her to the planning or execution of the attack. The case against Wanna was deemed circumstantial.

Analysts have posed theories regarding the bombing's motive, suggesting it as an act of revenge by either ethnic Uyghur separatists or disrupted human traffickers. Meanwhile, the trial for two Uyghur men implicated through DNA and video evidence, continues to face delays due to translation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)