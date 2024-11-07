Divine Governance: Officials Dedicate Roles to Lord Ram

In a unique gesture of faith and governance, two administrative officials in Uttar Pradesh have chosen to dedicate their roles to Lord Ram. Seema Devi and Shesha Devi, successful in their electoral campaigns, attribute their victories to the divine intervention of the god.

Seema Devi, the head of the Gadwara nagar panchayat, placed a statue of Lord Ram on her chair, conducting her first meeting under 'his' guidance on June 20, 2023. Her representative, Sachin Singh Sholu, shared that this plan was in place even before the elections.

Similarly, Shesha Devi, the Sadar block head, followed suit, dedicating her chair to Lord Ram as well. Her son, Goldy, confirmed her commitment to run the administration guided by the vision of 'Ram Rajya,' demonstrating a blend of faith and duty in their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)