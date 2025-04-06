Towards 'Ram Rajya': Rekha Gupta Outlines Vision for Delhi
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a shift in Delhi's political strategy from appeasement to contentment for all, aiming to establish 'Ram Rajya'. During a Ram Navami event, she emphasized this vision, symbolizing progress with the color saffron, promising prosperity and rights for Delhi's residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a transformative political declaration, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to transition Delhi's governance from traditional appeasement tactics to a model focused on universal contentment, termed 'Ram Rajya'.
Speaking at a Ram Navami procession in Khayala, West Delhi, Gupta emphasized that saffron, a color symbolizing earthly prosperity, should envelop the city's future progress.
Gupta also pledged that under the Bharatiya Janata Party's administration, Delhi will finally receive its rightful entitlements, enhancing opportunities for all demographics, marking the establishment of true 'Ram Rajya'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rekha Gupta
- Delhi politics
- Ram Rajya
- BJP
- appeasement
- contentment
- prosperity
- rights
- Ram Navami
- Khaliha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra’s Roadmap to $1 Trillion: A Vision for Economic Prosperity
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Accuses Congress of 'Muslim Appeasement' in Karnataka
Leaders Tackle Economic Prosperity Deal
Exodus of India's Ultra-Rich: Seeking Prosperity Abroad
Telangana Celebrates Ugadi: A Cultural Festivity of Unity and Prosperity