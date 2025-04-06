Left Menu

Towards 'Ram Rajya': Rekha Gupta Outlines Vision for Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a shift in Delhi's political strategy from appeasement to contentment for all, aiming to establish 'Ram Rajya'. During a Ram Navami event, she emphasized this vision, symbolizing progress with the color saffron, promising prosperity and rights for Delhi's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:55 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative political declaration, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to transition Delhi's governance from traditional appeasement tactics to a model focused on universal contentment, termed 'Ram Rajya'.

Speaking at a Ram Navami procession in Khayala, West Delhi, Gupta emphasized that saffron, a color symbolizing earthly prosperity, should envelop the city's future progress.

Gupta also pledged that under the Bharatiya Janata Party's administration, Delhi will finally receive its rightful entitlements, enhancing opportunities for all demographics, marking the establishment of true 'Ram Rajya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

