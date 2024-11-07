Left Menu

E-commerce Platforms Under Fire for Selling Criminal-Themed Apparel

Maharashtra police's cyber wing has initiated legal action against several online marketplaces for selling T-shirts that glorify notorious gangsters. These products pose risks to society by distorting values and negatively influencing young minds. The case involves platforms like Flipkart, AliExpress, and TeeShopper. Legal proceedings have begun under relevant sections of Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:47 IST
E-commerce Platforms Under Fire for Selling Criminal-Themed Apparel
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra police's cyber wing has filed a case against online marketplaces for selling T-shirts idolizing criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, officials reported on Thursday.

Officials highlighted that these products present risks to society by promoting distorted values, potentially influencing young minds in negative ways.

Platforms including Flipkart, AliExpress, and Etsy were found selling such apparel during an online vigil. Legal proceedings have been initiated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024