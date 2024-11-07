E-commerce Platforms Under Fire for Selling Criminal-Themed Apparel

Maharashtra police's cyber wing has filed a case against online marketplaces for selling T-shirts idolizing criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, officials reported on Thursday.

Officials highlighted that these products present risks to society by promoting distorted values, potentially influencing young minds in negative ways.

Platforms including Flipkart, AliExpress, and Etsy were found selling such apparel during an online vigil. Legal proceedings have been initiated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

