E-commerce Platforms Under Fire for Selling Criminal-Themed Apparel
Maharashtra police's cyber wing has initiated legal action against several online marketplaces for selling T-shirts that glorify notorious gangsters. These products pose risks to society by distorting values and negatively influencing young minds. The case involves platforms like Flipkart, AliExpress, and TeeShopper. Legal proceedings have begun under relevant sections of Indian law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:47 IST
- India
Maharashtra police's cyber wing has filed a case against online marketplaces for selling T-shirts idolizing criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, officials reported on Thursday.
Officials highlighted that these products present risks to society by promoting distorted values, potentially influencing young minds in negative ways.
Platforms including Flipkart, AliExpress, and Etsy were found selling such apparel during an online vigil. Legal proceedings have been initiated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
