Snack Snafu: A CID Conundrum

A mix-up in serving refreshments to staff instead of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has escalated into a contentious issue. A CID report labeled it an 'anti-government' act. The error highlights coordination gaps and has prompted scrutiny within the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:08 IST
An administrative blunder led to snacks meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being mistakenly served to staff, sparking a probe by the CID. The inquiry has brought to light serious coordination issues within the department, suggesting a broader pattern of miscommunication.

The incident unfolded when three boxes of refreshments were ordered for the chief minister's visit to the CID headquarters. Due to communication lapses, these were served to the CM's security staff instead. The matter gained momentum with a CID report condemning it as an 'anti-government' act.

Statements from police officers reveal conflicting accounts about who was responsible for the mix-up. Despite clear instructions, the chain of command failed to verify the intended recipients. This oversight has now led to a deeper investigation into possible underlying motives termed 'anti-government'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

