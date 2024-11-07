Life Sentences for Traffickers: Justice in 2019 Hyderabad Case

In a landmark verdict, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Hyderabad has sentenced all six accused in a significant 2019 human trafficking case to life imprisonment. The case involved the illegal smuggling of Bangladeshi girls into India, who were then coerced into prostitution.

The convicted individuals, namely Mohd Yousuf Khan, his wife Bithi Begum, Sojib, Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohammed Abdul Salam alias Kounla Justin, and Sheela Justin alias Shiuli Khatun, were found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1986, as per the NIA's statement issued on Thursday.

In addition to the life sentences, the convicts face a fine of Rs 24,000 each. Failure to pay the fines will result in an extra 18 months of simple imprisonment. The case was initially lodged by Telangana Police in Chatrinaka police station after an operation in August 2019, which rescued five victims. NIA subsequently took over, re-registering the case in September 2019. Charge sheets were filed in 2020 against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)