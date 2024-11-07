Left Menu

Court Upholds Dismissal of Man's Dowry Case Against In-Laws

A court has rejected a man's appeal challenging the dismissal of his plea for criminal action against his wife's family. The man claimed his in-laws gave him dowry without demand, but the court found no illegality in the earlier decision. Issues of dowry demand remain under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:40 IST
Court Upholds Dismissal of Man's Dowry Case Against In-Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has upheld the dismissal of a man's plea seeking criminal charges against his wife's family for allegedly giving him dowry without his demand. The man was appealing a July 2022 order by the magisterial court that dismissed his request for an FIR against his in-laws for the dowry transfer.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Navjeet Budhiraja, noted that the issue of whether the dowry was demanded cannot be conclusively decided until trial evidence is presented. The man, known as Kumar in the case, argued the money was transferred into his account without his solicitation, highlighting that his in-laws have also filed a cruelty case against him.

The court observed the magistrate had pointed out that Kumar's in-laws admitted to paying dowry, a punishable offense under the Dowry Prohibition Act. Furthermore, the magistrate remarked that Kumar concealed allegations of persistent dowry demand made against him. The judgment found no error in the magistrate's previous ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

