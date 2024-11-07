Left Menu

Landslide Survivors Protest over Contaminated Food Kits

Survivors from Wayanad's landslide protested against the delivery of worm-infested food kits by Meppadi Grama Panchayat. The incident, backed by the DYFI, led to confrontations and raised questions about the supply chain's responsibility. The state government promised a probe amid various claims and mounting grievances from political sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:22 IST
Landslide Survivors Protest over Contaminated Food Kits
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of distributing worm-infested food kits to landslide survivors have sparked protests in Wayanad district, Kerala. The Meppadi Grama Panchayat, run by the Congress-led UDF, stands at the center of this controversy as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists staged a protest.

The protests turned confrontational when DYFI members broke police barricades, entering the Panchayat president's chamber. Injuries were reported amidst the clashes, with tensions reaching another peak as BJP workers joined dissent at the Panchayat office.

Authorities claim that the tainted supplies came from external sources and accuse protesters of politicizing the situation. Meanwhile, the state government ordered an inquiry to uncover lapses, as complaints spotlight potential negligence in food safety protocols by the governing entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024