Landslide Survivors Protest over Contaminated Food Kits
Survivors from Wayanad's landslide protested against the delivery of worm-infested food kits by Meppadi Grama Panchayat. The incident, backed by the DYFI, led to confrontations and raised questions about the supply chain's responsibility. The state government promised a probe amid various claims and mounting grievances from political sectors.
Allegations of distributing worm-infested food kits to landslide survivors have sparked protests in Wayanad district, Kerala. The Meppadi Grama Panchayat, run by the Congress-led UDF, stands at the center of this controversy as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists staged a protest.
The protests turned confrontational when DYFI members broke police barricades, entering the Panchayat president's chamber. Injuries were reported amidst the clashes, with tensions reaching another peak as BJP workers joined dissent at the Panchayat office.
Authorities claim that the tainted supplies came from external sources and accuse protesters of politicizing the situation. Meanwhile, the state government ordered an inquiry to uncover lapses, as complaints spotlight potential negligence in food safety protocols by the governing entities.
