Israeli Strike in Sidon: A Tragic Turn

An Israeli strike on Sidon, a city in southern Lebanon, killed three Lebanese civilians and injured multiple soldiers and UN peacekeeping personnel. The Lebanese army confirmed the incident, which involved a car targeted at a checkpoint.

The attack claimed the lives of the civilians inside the vehicle and wounded three Lebanese soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. Additionally, four Malaysian personnel from the UNIFIL forces were injured as their vehicle was passing through at the time.

The Lebanese army's statement highlighted the impact on both local and international forces, underscoring the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)