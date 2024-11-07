Left Menu

Israeli Strike in Sidon: A Tragic Turn

An Israeli strike in Sidon, Lebanon, resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese civilians and injuries to three soldiers and four UNIFIL personnel. The attack targeted a car at a checkpoint, affecting both local and United Nations peacekeeping forces. The Lebanese army reported these details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:24 IST
Israeli Strike in Sidon: A Tragic Turn
An Israeli strike on Sidon, a city in southern Lebanon, killed three Lebanese civilians and injured multiple soldiers and UN peacekeeping personnel. The Lebanese army confirmed the incident, which involved a car targeted at a checkpoint.

The attack claimed the lives of the civilians inside the vehicle and wounded three Lebanese soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. Additionally, four Malaysian personnel from the UNIFIL forces were injured as their vehicle was passing through at the time.

The Lebanese army's statement highlighted the impact on both local and international forces, underscoring the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

