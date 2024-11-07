Left Menu

West Pakistan Refugees Protest: Demand for Article 371 in J&K

West Pakistan refugees protested in Jammu against the ruling National Conference and parties pushing for Article 370's restoration, advocating instead for implementing Article 371. Labha Ram Gandhi, leading the protest, criticized the government's efforts, emphasizing Article 370's irrevocability and urged protection of lands and jobs in J&K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:30 IST
West Pakistan refugees took to the streets in Jammu, voicing discontent against the Omar Abdullah administration and its move to restore Jammu and Kashmir's former special status. Their protest underscored demands for applying Article 371 of the Indian Constitution within the region.

Led by Labha Ram Gandhi, president of the West Pakistani Refugees Association, protesters condemned the National Conference's promises of reinstating Article 370 — an article they highlighted has been permanently revoked after the Supreme Court confirmed the Centre's 2019 decision.

Protesters called for the implementation of Article 371, designed to grant certain protections similar to those in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on safeguarding local lands and employment. The Assembly's resolution to restore special status provoked opposition, sparking significant political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

