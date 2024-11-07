Opposition Boycotts JPC's Waqf Bill Tour Amid Chairman Controversy

The opposition has announced its decision to boycott the five-day tour organized by the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The tour is set to gather perspectives from stakeholders but has been mired in controversy.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the committee's chairman of high-handedness, while Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted procedural lapses and unilateral decisions made by Chairman Jagdambika Pal. The opposition seeks a review of the committee's agenda, requesting a streamlined schedule.

The tour, starting Saturday, will cover five states. Despite the boycott, the committee aims to engage with stakeholders, including minority affairs representatives, Bar Councils, and Waqf Boards. The boycott reflects deeper tensions in the committee's functioning and leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)