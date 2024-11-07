Left Menu

Opposition Boycotts JPC's Waqf Bill Tour Amid Chairman Controversy

Opposition members of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill plan to boycott the committee's tour, accusing its chairman of arbitrary actions. They allege unilateral decisions, especially concerning a Karnataka visit, and have sought changes to the committee's meeting schedule from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:59 IST
The opposition has announced its decision to boycott the five-day tour organized by the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The tour is set to gather perspectives from stakeholders but has been mired in controversy.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the committee's chairman of high-handedness, while Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted procedural lapses and unilateral decisions made by Chairman Jagdambika Pal. The opposition seeks a review of the committee's agenda, requesting a streamlined schedule.

The tour, starting Saturday, will cover five states. Despite the boycott, the committee aims to engage with stakeholders, including minority affairs representatives, Bar Councils, and Waqf Boards. The boycott reflects deeper tensions in the committee's functioning and leadership dynamics.

