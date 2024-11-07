Tamil Nadu Delivers: Major Developments and Welfare Boost Unveiled by Udhayanidhi Stalin

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 127 completed development projects, collectively worth Rs 43.58 crore, and distributed welfare aids totaling Rs 154 crore to 14,525 beneficiaries.

Alongside these inaugurations, he laid the foundation stones for two new initiatives, investing in educational infrastructure and an indoor stadium, estimated at Rs 28.26 crore. Both projects aim to bolster local development through improved educational facilities.

In his speech, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced the imminent launch of an industrial park at Sengipatti, anticipated to create 30,000 jobs. He encouraged recipients of the state's welfare to communicate these developments to the wider community, acting as ambassadors of the Dravidian governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)