Deadly Struggle: Cartel Violence Claims 11 Lives in Guerrero
In Guerrero, Mexico, police discovered 11 bodies, including two minors, near Chilpancingo's highway. This violence stems from a cartel rivalry between Tlacos and Ardillos over drug and extortion operations. The city, notorious for brutal crime, witnessed its mayor's gruesome murder and escalating gang aggression.
Authorities in Guerrero state, southern Mexico, announced a grim discovery Thursday: 11 bodies, two of which were minors, found dumped by a highway. The find follows a tip about an abandoned pickup truck situated on Chilpancingo's main road.
Chilpancingo has been gripped by intense violence as two notorious cartels, the Tlacos and the Ardillos, battle for dominance. The city, home to 300,000 residents, has seen horrific crimes such as the recent beheading of its mayor, Alejandro Arcos.
In an alarming escalation earlier this year, one cartel orchestrated a protest featuring hundreds, hijacked an armored vehicle, and even took police officers hostage, demanding the release of arrested members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
