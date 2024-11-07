Deadly Struggle: Cartel Violence Claims 11 Lives in Guerrero

Authorities in Guerrero state, southern Mexico, announced a grim discovery Thursday: 11 bodies, two of which were minors, found dumped by a highway. The find follows a tip about an abandoned pickup truck situated on Chilpancingo's main road.

Chilpancingo has been gripped by intense violence as two notorious cartels, the Tlacos and the Ardillos, battle for dominance. The city, home to 300,000 residents, has seen horrific crimes such as the recent beheading of its mayor, Alejandro Arcos.

In an alarming escalation earlier this year, one cartel orchestrated a protest featuring hundreds, hijacked an armored vehicle, and even took police officers hostage, demanding the release of arrested members.

