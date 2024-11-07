Left Menu

Deadly Struggle: Cartel Violence Claims 11 Lives in Guerrero

In Guerrero, Mexico, police discovered 11 bodies, including two minors, near Chilpancingo's highway. This violence stems from a cartel rivalry between Tlacos and Ardillos over drug and extortion operations. The city, notorious for brutal crime, witnessed its mayor's gruesome murder and escalating gang aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:14 IST
Deadly Struggle: Cartel Violence Claims 11 Lives in Guerrero
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Guerrero state, southern Mexico, announced a grim discovery Thursday: 11 bodies, two of which were minors, found dumped by a highway. The find follows a tip about an abandoned pickup truck situated on Chilpancingo's main road.

Chilpancingo has been gripped by intense violence as two notorious cartels, the Tlacos and the Ardillos, battle for dominance. The city, home to 300,000 residents, has seen horrific crimes such as the recent beheading of its mayor, Alejandro Arcos.

In an alarming escalation earlier this year, one cartel orchestrated a protest featuring hundreds, hijacked an armored vehicle, and even took police officers hostage, demanding the release of arrested members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024