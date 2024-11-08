Nigeria's Hidden Crisis: Rights Commission to Reveal Military's Darkest Secrets
The Nigerian Human Rights Commission is set to release findings on reports of a covert military abortion program and child massacres amidst the insurgency in the northeast. The investigation follows explosive Reuters reports and critiques the military's alleged systemic abuses against women and children in conflict areas.
- Country:
- Nigeria
The Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will unveil findings from an investigation into allegations that the military conducted an illegal abortion program and killed children in counter-insurgency operations. This investigation was initiated following a Reuters report.
The National Human Rights Commission, an independent body, convened a special panel earlier in the year to scrutinize the disturbing allegations raised in the reports, which were published last December. Despite military denials, the findings set for release in Abuja might elucidate shocking violations.
While the reputation of the NHRC has been questioned due to past inaction, the commission has notably held authorities accountable under intense public pressure, exemplified by the 2020 SARS protests where the commission played a pivotal role in bringing forth the truth.
