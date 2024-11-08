Left Menu

Alarming Racist Texts Spark Nationwide Investigation

Racist texts referencing slavery were anonymously sent to Black individuals across multiple U.S. states, prompting federal and state investigations. Recipients varied from middle school students to university attendees. Authorities suspect a well-organized group may be involved, and civil rights leaders have condemned these acts, calling for decisive action.

Updated: 08-11-2024 08:11 IST

  • Country:
  • United States

This week, anonymous racist text messages invoking slavery and targeting Black individuals alarmed people nationwide. The alarming messages, which were largely uniform in tone, were reported across states including New York, California, and Tennessee, sparking inquiries by federal and state agencies.

Authorities remain unclear about the perpetrators and the complete scope of the recipients, with high school and college students among those affected. These messages have spurred the involvement of the FBI, Federal Communications Commission, and several state attorney generals, all of whom are investigating the source and intent behind them.

In Lodi, California, Tasha Dunham's daughter received a particularly disturbing message urging her to report to a non-relational place described as a 'plantation,' prompting fears and concerns about the motives. Civil rights leaders, including representatives from the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center, are condemning these messages, emphasizing their harmful and divisive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

