Election Cash Seizure Shakes Mumbai

In the days leading up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, police seized Rs 2.3 crore in cash from 12 individuals in Mumbai. The cash was discovered without supporting documents. Surveillance teams, deployed due to election regulations, intercepted the group. The money was handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:07 IST
In a significant pre-election operation, Mumbai police seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 individuals in south Mumbai's Kalbadevi area. The interception, conducted by Lokmanya Tilak Marg police, unfolded on Thursday night.

An official reported that the individuals, unable to provide documents for the cash, were detained as part of intensified scrutiny under the Election Commission's instructions. The city is currently under the model code of conduct due to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The seized funds have been transferred to the Income Tax department, pending further investigation. Officials are particularly vigilant about potential election-related inducements such as cash and liquor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

