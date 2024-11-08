Outrage in Kishtwar: Public Demands Justice for Fallen Village Defence Guards
The Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed massive protests following the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists. Protesters demanded swift action against the perpetrators to restore public confidence. A shutdown call was also made in protest of the horrific incident.
In a wave of outrage, residents across Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district took to the streets, protesting the recent killings of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists.
The demonstrators demanded immediate action to neutralize those responsible, aiming to reinstate faith among the local populace. The unrest saw hundreds assembling in Drabshalla, setting tyres ablaze and obstructing roads, chanting against Pakistan and terrorism.
Kishtwar has been gripped by a shutdown, with the Sanatan Dharam Sabha calling for a complete bandh. Political figures have condemned the heinous acts, highlighting the ongoing joint search operation by police and the Army in the region to bring the assailants to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
