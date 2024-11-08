India Stands Alone in UN Vote Against Conventional Arms Control Resolution

In a striking divergence from the international consensus, India has voted against a resolution on 'Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels' put forth by Pakistan and Syria. The resolution, adopted by the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, garnered the favor of 179 member states.

The resolution highlights the significance of conventional arms control in maintaining regional and global peace, especially in the post-Cold War era where threats predominantly arise within regional contexts. It underscores the importance of regional and subregional agreements to secure peace.

Despite wide international support and an abstention from Israel, India stood as the sole dissenter. The resolution calls for urgent consideration of arms control initiatives, particularly focusing on regional security in places like South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)