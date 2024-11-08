YSRCP's Battle Against 'Yellow Media'

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on what he described as a 'demonic yellow media' and its 'unethical social media' practices. His comments follow the police detention of over 100 YSRCP activists across the state, accused of making disparaging social media posts.

Speaking out against these actions, Reddy declared, 'We are waging a war against a demonic yellow media. This battle involves illegal detentions, undue harassment, and false cases. I stand with you in each of these battles,' underlining his support in a post on 'X'.

Reddy further asserted that truth would ultimately prevail, condemning these detentions as not just illegal but also an infringement upon fundamental rights—a direct assault on constitutional guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)