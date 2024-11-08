Tensions Flare in Amsterdam: Israeli Fans Attacked After Football Match

Violence erupted in Amsterdam overnight as Israeli football fans became targets of attacks following Ajax Amsterdam's match against Maccabi Tel Aviv. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two rescue planes to the Netherlands, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Eyewitness footage distributed via social media depicted street clashes and police intervention near Amsterdam Central Station. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed deep dismay over the anti-Semitic violence, assuring Netanyahu that those responsible would be prosecuted.

The incident has fueled reactions from Israeli media and politicians, with comparisons drawn to previous historic attacks against Jews. Law enforcement detained 57 suspects when pro-Palestinian protesters sought to breach security around the stadium, intensifying existing tensions amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)