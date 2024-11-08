Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Accessibility Standards for Disabled Persons

The Supreme Court instructed the government to implement mandatory accessibility standards within three months. This decision aims to improve public space access for disabled individuals, ensuring inclusive design from the start. The Center for Disability Studies will assist in developing these enforceable standards.

The Supreme Court has issued a pivotal directive, ordering the Centre to establish mandatory accessibility standards within three months. This order seeks to enhance access to public spaces for persons with disabilities, addressing slow progress since a 2017 judgement mandated such measures.

The decision was made by a three-judge panel led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasizing the need for 'meaningful access' to public spaces. The court highlighted a two-pronged strategy: retrofitting existing infrastructure and ensuring new structures meet inclusive design standards from the outset.

Assisting in the development of these standards, the Center for Disability Studies at NALSAR University will collaborate with the government. Compensation of Rs 50 lakh has been instructed for contribution by the Carlton Business School, part of NALSAR University. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment must provide this compensation by December 2024, with a progress report due by March 2025.

