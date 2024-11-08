Left Menu

Putin and China's United Front: A Strategic Alliance for a New Era

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized China's role as an ally and backed its stance on Taiwan, as Russia and China build tighter ties through agreements and joint military exercises. Both nations aim to bolster their strategic partnership amid criticism from Taiwan and concerns over global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:15 IST
In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled China as Russia's crucial ally and supported Beijing's territorial claims over Taiwan. This move comes as the two nations intensify their diplomatic and security cooperation, albeit without establishing a formal military alliance.

Putin, while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, dismissed concerns over China's regional policies, suggesting that Taiwan might be inciting an Asia-concentric crisis akin to Ukraine's, to garner external support. According to him, these actions by Taiwan promote unnecessary escalation.

Despite Taiwan's objections, as it asserts its sovereignty, Putin defended China's actions as reasonable, given the significant Sino-Russian economic and security cooperation. Meanwhile, Taiwan's foreign ministry criticized China and Russia, labeling them threats to global peace and stability. The situation underscores the delicate balance of international relations in the region.

