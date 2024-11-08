Left Menu

Cyber Onslaught: South Korea Faces Escalated Attacks Amid Russia-North Korea Pact

Pro-Russia hacking groups have escalated cyberattacks on South Korea following North Korea's troop deployment to Russia. Seoul's presidential office reported denial-of-service attacks on government and private websites. Although damage was minimal, South Korea vows to bolster its defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pro-Russia hacking groups have intensified their cyberattacks on South Korean web infrastructure after North Korea sent troops to Russia to bolster its war efforts against Ukraine, according to Seoul's presidential office.

This development prompted an emergency meeting among South Korean agencies following recent denial-of-service attacks on several government and private websites. Although these attacks caused some temporary outages, no critical damage was reported, and authorities are committed to enhancing their cyber defenses.

The presidential office indicated that while such cyber threats from pro-Russian hacktivists have occurred sporadically in the past, there's been a notable increase since North Korea joined the Ukraine conflict. The alliance has drawn widespread condemnation from South Korea, the U.S., and Western nations, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning of elevated instability due to these military collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

