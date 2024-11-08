Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Upholds AMU's Minority Status

The Supreme Court has upheld the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University, overruling a 1967 decision. This verdict, seen as a victory for minority rights, reaffirms AMU's founding principles. It will now be further examined by a new bench to determine its status per laid-out principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:48 IST
The Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been positively received by the university community. The ruling overturns the 1967 judgement that questioned AMU's status as a minority institution.

Constitutional law expert Professor Faizan Mustafa, who was involved in the case, labeled the verdict a triumph for minority rights. The court's majority decision, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, redefined the criteria for AMU's minority status, emphasizing historical evidence and foundational principles.

The ruling will now proceed to a new bench to resolve remaining legal questions, further solidifying AMU's status while reflecting its commitment to serving a diverse student body.

