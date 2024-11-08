Supreme Court Ruling Upholds AMU's Minority Status

The Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been positively received by the university community. The ruling overturns the 1967 judgement that questioned AMU's status as a minority institution.

Constitutional law expert Professor Faizan Mustafa, who was involved in the case, labeled the verdict a triumph for minority rights. The court's majority decision, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, redefined the criteria for AMU's minority status, emphasizing historical evidence and foundational principles.

The ruling will now proceed to a new bench to resolve remaining legal questions, further solidifying AMU's status while reflecting its commitment to serving a diverse student body.

