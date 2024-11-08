Left Menu

Justice Chandrachud's Legacy: A Continuing Debate

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed disappointment over the legacy of outgoing Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Ramesh criticized Chandrachud's handling of significant cases, including the Aadhar Bill and RTI amendments. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will succeed him as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:52 IST
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has voiced his disappointment with the legacy of outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, stating that key judicial decisions under his tenure remain contentious.

Ramesh, the main petitioner in notable cases concerning constitutional applicability and governance transparency, particularly criticized Chandrachud for not constituting a full Bench to review the Aadhar Bill's classification as a Money Bill. This decision was made under Article 110 by the Modi government, sparking debate about constitutional integrity.

Additionally, Ramesh highlighted the delay of over four years in the judicial review of amendments to the Right to Information Act, a challenge still pending under Chandrachud's leadership. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, set to succeed Chandrachud, will take oath on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

