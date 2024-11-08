Left Menu

Court Orders Urgent Medical Care for Yasin Malik Amid Hunger Strike

The Delhi High Court has mandated Tihar jail authorities to provide essential medical treatment to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence and is currently on a hunger strike. Malik's plea highlighted his serious health conditions, urging hospital admission. The court seeks a medical status report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:42 IST
In a significant judicial intervention, the Delhi High Court has directed Tihar jail officials to ensure immediate medical treatment for separatist leader Yasin Malik, currently on a hunger strike while serving a life sentence for terrorism-related charges.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, responding to a petition concerning Malik's medical care, has issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, and Tihar Jail authorities, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive health status report. Malik's counsel argued for his urgent hospitalization due to serious health issues.

Malik, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 for offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, claims he is in a critical health situation, citing cardiac and kidney ailments. The case will see further proceedings on November 11, as the court reviews the necessity of enhancing his medical treatment.

