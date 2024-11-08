Left Menu

BJP's Firm Stand on Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

The BJP announced that the Centre will strongly present its case on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status in Supreme Court. This follows the court's decision to defer the case to a new bench, questioning the university's minority status established by a central law.

Updated: 08-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:56 IST
  • India

The BJP has declared its intention to assertively defend its position on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) before the Supreme Court. This announcement came after the court decided to pass the question to a new bench, revisiting the 1967 ruling that denied AMU's minority status due to its foundation under central legislation.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia affirmed at a press briefing that the central government will staunchly advocate its stance in court. As a defender of the Constitution, he noted, the BJP awaits the Supreme Court's interpretation of the relevant legal provisions.

As the court deferred to another bench, BJP IT head Amit Malviya highlighted past parliamentary opposition to AMU's minority status. By posting the remarks of political figures like former Education Minister S Nural Hasan and then MPs CT Dhandapani and Syed Ahmed Aga, Malviya underscored the longstanding debate surrounding AMU's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

