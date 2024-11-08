Left Menu

DJ in Goa Busted for Drug Possession

The Goa police arrested Russian national Alla Rusaeva, a DJ, for possessing ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh. The anti-narcotics unit raided her rented room in Keri, discovering drugs and liquor. She's charged under the NDPS Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:08 IST
In a significant drug bust in North Goa, the police have apprehended a Russian woman for allegedly possessing a considerable stash of drugs.

The accused, identified as Alla Rusaeva, who worked as a DJ, was found with ganja and ecstasy valued at Rs 16 lakh.

This arrest was made after the anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid on her rented accommodation in Keri, recovering illicit substances. Rusaeva, originally from Moscow, faces charges under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

