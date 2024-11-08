Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Entry

Authorities in Tripura have detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including three transgender individuals, for illegally attempting to travel to Mumbai. The arrests took place at Jirania railway station after a tip-off led to increased surveillance by the GRP and RPF.

The six individuals were unable to provide valid documents to justify their presence in India. Initially claiming to be Indian nationals from Bishalgarh, Tripura, they later confessed under intense questioning to having crossed the Bangladesh-India border the previous night.

Four of the individuals hail from Bangladesh's Kishoreganj district, with the remaining two from Noakhali. This interception highlights ongoing challenges in border management and the complexities faced by marginalized groups attempting to navigate migration barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)