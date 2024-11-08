Left Menu

Canada's Border Alert Amid Trump-led Migration Wave

Canadian authorities are on high alert as they anticipate a rise in asylum-seekers fleeing the U.S. amid President-elect Trump's return to power. Despite expanded border agreements, many desperate migrants attempt dangerous crossings, highlighting urgent calls for improved refugee policies and resource allocation in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:31 IST
Canada's Border Alert Amid Trump-led Migration Wave

Canadian police and migrant aid groups are preparing for an anticipated rise in asylum-seekers from the United States, where President-elect Donald Trump has promised sweeping deportations. Canadian authorities warn that illegal and irregular migration could increase, especially along the Quebec border.

With past incidents of thousands crossing into Canada during Trump's first term, the Canadian border is now more tightly controlled by a bilateral agreement, making crossings more dangerous as asylum-seekers attempt to evade detection. Police are readying additional resources and high alert remains a top priority for border patrols.

The growing refugee claims in Canada, with record filings earlier this year, underline the nation's limited control over asylum numbers compared to immigration quotas. As tensions rise, calls intensify for Canada to invest in its asylum infrastructure to effectively process new claims and provide vital support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024