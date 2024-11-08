Canada's Border Alert Amid Trump-led Migration Wave

Canadian police and migrant aid groups are preparing for an anticipated rise in asylum-seekers from the United States, where President-elect Donald Trump has promised sweeping deportations. Canadian authorities warn that illegal and irregular migration could increase, especially along the Quebec border.

With past incidents of thousands crossing into Canada during Trump's first term, the Canadian border is now more tightly controlled by a bilateral agreement, making crossings more dangerous as asylum-seekers attempt to evade detection. Police are readying additional resources and high alert remains a top priority for border patrols.

The growing refugee claims in Canada, with record filings earlier this year, underline the nation's limited control over asylum numbers compared to immigration quotas. As tensions rise, calls intensify for Canada to invest in its asylum infrastructure to effectively process new claims and provide vital support.

