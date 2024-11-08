Tragic End: An Unlikely Pair Found Hanging

A tragic event unfolded in the Amber area as a married man and a teenage girl were discovered hanging from a tree near a bus stop, a day after they went missing. The police suspect an extramarital affair as their families had reported them missing.

Mukesh Kumar, a 23-year-old water tanker driver from Jamwaramgarh, and a 15-year-old girl from the Amber area were identified using documents and mobile phones found with them. Both families were contacted to confirm their identities.

The local SHO stated that the pair disappeared on Thursday morning, leading to a search and the release of their photos in the region. Investigations suggest the pair were involved in a secret relationship. Their families have been called to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)