Left Menu

Tragic End: An Unlikely Pair Found Hanging

In Amber, a married man and a teenage girl were found hanging from a tree, suspected to be involved in an extramarital affair. The man, Mukesh Kumar, worked as a water tanker driver and was married with two children. Their disappearing photos were circulated by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:36 IST
Tragic End: An Unlikely Pair Found Hanging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in the Amber area as a married man and a teenage girl were discovered hanging from a tree near a bus stop, a day after they went missing. The police suspect an extramarital affair as their families had reported them missing.

Mukesh Kumar, a 23-year-old water tanker driver from Jamwaramgarh, and a 15-year-old girl from the Amber area were identified using documents and mobile phones found with them. Both families were contacted to confirm their identities.

The local SHO stated that the pair disappeared on Thursday morning, leading to a search and the release of their photos in the region. Investigations suggest the pair were involved in a secret relationship. Their families have been called to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024