AMU's Minority Status: A Legal Turnaround

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged the NDA government to support the Supreme Court's recent verdict, overturning the 1967 judgment, and acknowledge the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. He criticized the BJP's persistent opposition and called for equal support for central universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called on the NDA government to accept the Supreme Court's decision reversing the 1967 ruling on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status. The court deferred the issue to a new bench, acknowledging the institution's status as a minority university.

Owaisi criticized the BJP's longstanding opposition to this status and urged them to reconsider their position. He emphasized the constitutional right of minorities to establish and manage their educational institutions, as stated in Article 30, highlighting the importance of this verdict for the Muslim community in India.

He further pointed out the disparity in funding between central universities such as Jamia, AMU, and Banaras Hindu University, advocating for better support for AMU and Jamia to achieve global recognition. Owaisi urged the central government to stop discriminatory practices and support these institutions equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

