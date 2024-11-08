Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Evidence on Manipuri Ethnic Violence Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has requested the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust to provide evidence authenticating leaked audio clips. These clips allegedly implicate the Manipur chief minister in inciting ethnic violence against the Kuki community. The court is considering a plea for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team probe.

Updated: 08-11-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, instructed the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust to submit material verifying the authenticity of leaked audio clips. These clips, pivotal to the organization's plea, potentially implicate the Manipur chief minister in inciting ethnic violence.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized the court's duty as a constitutional body to address serious allegations. The bench asked advocate Prashant Bhushan to provide credible evidence supporting claims made from the audio clips.

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed central involvement, insisting the matter be resolved in Manipur's High Court, the Supreme Court highlighted its responsibility to probe allegations implicating state machinery in ethnic strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

