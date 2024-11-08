Left Menu

Unveiling Connection: Audio Clip to Untangle Bishnoi Brothers' Alleged Involvement

An audio clip is central to a police investigation involving Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The special MCOCA court has granted access for analysis. The clip may reveal information on the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police investigation into the involvement of Anmol Bishnoi in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique hinges on a potential breakthrough—an audio clip. The prosecution has successfully sought the court's permission to obtain this vital piece of evidence for analysis.

The special MCOCA court's decision mandates the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory to provide the police with a soft copy of the conversation between Anmol Bishnoi and Vicky Gupta, the alleged shooter arrested in the firing outside Salman Khan's house.

This evidence will be examined to determine any connections to the Siddique murder, showing how technological traces can illuminate the dark paths of organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

