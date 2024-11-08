Unveiling Connection: Audio Clip to Untangle Bishnoi Brothers' Alleged Involvement

The police investigation into the involvement of Anmol Bishnoi in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique hinges on a potential breakthrough—an audio clip. The prosecution has successfully sought the court's permission to obtain this vital piece of evidence for analysis.

The special MCOCA court's decision mandates the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory to provide the police with a soft copy of the conversation between Anmol Bishnoi and Vicky Gupta, the alleged shooter arrested in the firing outside Salman Khan's house.

This evidence will be examined to determine any connections to the Siddique murder, showing how technological traces can illuminate the dark paths of organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)