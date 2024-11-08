Justice Served: Life Sentences in Tragic Crime of 2021

A local court on Friday delivered a landmark verdict by sentencing three men to life imprisonment for the horrendous crime committed in November 2021.

The district sessions court of Dakshina Kannada found Jay Singh, Mukesh Singh, and Manish Tirki guilty of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl.

Taking advantage of the girl's parents' alcohol addiction, the trio lured her to a tile factory and committed the vile acts before mutilating her body and disposing of it in a gutter. The case, filed under the POCSO Act and IPC, unfolded within the Mangaluru rural police station jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)