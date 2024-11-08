Stock Markets Pause as Maharashtra Votes

In anticipation of Maharashtra's assembly elections, two of India's leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, announced a trading holiday on November 20, 2024. Both exchanges confirmed that all trading activities, including equity, Futures & Options, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments, will be halted for the day. This decision marks the third stock market holiday in November, with previous breaks for Diwali and the upcoming Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The elections for the state's 288-member legislative assembly are set for the same day, with counting scheduled for November 23. This measure aligns with the need to facilitate smooth electoral processes while ensuring all stakeholders are informed ahead of time.

Market participants are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to accommodate this halt in trading activities, as no transactions will be processed on November 20, thereby impacting the usual market operations briefly.

(With inputs from agencies.)