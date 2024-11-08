Mexico's Migration Model: A Success Story

Mexico's strategy to reduce U.S.-bound migration is yielding positive results. The country's top diplomat affirmed this success on Friday, highlighting a considerable reduction in migrant apprehensions.

Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente spoke at a regular government press conference, stressing a dual approach to migration that prioritizes both efficiency and human rights protection.

He presented data showing a significant 76% decline in the number of migrants intercepted by U.S. authorities at the border since December of last year, underscoring the strategy's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)