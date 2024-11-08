Left Menu

Mexico's Migration Model: A Success Story

Mexico's strategy to curb U.S.-bound migration is effective, as claimed by the nation's top diplomat. Foreign Minister highlights a significant drop in migrants apprehended at Mexico-U.S. border by 76% since last December, emphasizing the importance of respecting migrant rights in their approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST
Mexico's Migration Model: A Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's strategy to reduce U.S.-bound migration is yielding positive results. The country's top diplomat affirmed this success on Friday, highlighting a considerable reduction in migrant apprehensions.

Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente spoke at a regular government press conference, stressing a dual approach to migration that prioritizes both efficiency and human rights protection.

He presented data showing a significant 76% decline in the number of migrants intercepted by U.S. authorities at the border since December of last year, underscoring the strategy's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024