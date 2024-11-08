Historic Verdict: Supreme Court's Recognition of AMU's Minority Status

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday decided to reassess the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a decision celebrated by opposition leaders who see it as a triumph for constitutional wisdom.

The apex court's judgment overruled a 1967 decision and affirmed the university's original minority status, sparking widespread approval from figures like Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that it would robustly present its stance on the matter, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding minority education rights under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution.

