Historic Verdict: Supreme Court's Recognition of AMU's Minority Status

The Supreme Court's decision to reconsider Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) minority status has been hailed by opposition leaders. The ruling recognized AMU's foundational ethos and acknowledged its minority status, overturning a 1967 judgment. Parties like Congress and AIMIM see this as a positive step for minority education rights.

Updated: 08-11-2024 20:13 IST
  India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday decided to reassess the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a decision celebrated by opposition leaders who see it as a triumph for constitutional wisdom.

The apex court's judgment overruled a 1967 decision and affirmed the university's original minority status, sparking widespread approval from figures like Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that it would robustly present its stance on the matter, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding minority education rights under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution.

