UN Condemns Israeli Destruction as Violation of International Law

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon has accused the Israeli military of a deliberate and direct attack on its property, characterizing the act as a flagrant violation of international law. This incident occurred when Israeli excavators and a bulldozer demolished a fence and concrete structure at a UN position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:35 IST
  • Lebanon

In a strong condemnation, the United Nations' peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon denounced the Israeli military's actions as a 'flagrant violation' of international law.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, involved Israeli military excavators and a bulldozer destroying parts of a fence and a concrete structure at a UN peacekeeping site.

This act of aggression has sparked renewed tensions in the region, raising concerns over international diplomatic relations and the security of peacekeeping operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

