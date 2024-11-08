NATO Condemns North Korean Troop Deployment to Support Russia

NATO members have expressed grave concerns over North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, labeling it a 'dangerous expansion' of military cooperation.

The alliance's 32-country statement warned that this collaboration signifies a growing threat to Euro-Atlantic security, with ripple effects in the Indo-Pacific region.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed the deployment of North Korean troops to the Kursk region in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed the call for a decisive Western response to North Korea's new military role.

(With inputs from agencies.)