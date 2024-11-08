Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Congo

The United States has voiced deep concern over ceasefire violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the M23 rebel group, the State Department disclosed on Friday.

The State Department's spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized that M23 should immediately stop hostilities and pull back from positions in Walikale territory, North Kivu Province. The U.S. continued to call for the withdrawal of Rwandan Defense Force personnel and equipment, including missile systems, from Congo.

Since 2022, the Tutsi-led M23 group has reignited a violent campaign in the region. Both Congo and the United Nations have accused neighboring Rwanda of providing military support to the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)