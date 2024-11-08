Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Congo

The United States has expressed serious concern over ceasefire breaches in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo carried out by M23 rebels. The U.S. State Department urged M23 to halt hostilities and demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan military forces, accused of supporting the rebels, from Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has voiced deep concern over ceasefire violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the M23 rebel group, the State Department disclosed on Friday.

The State Department's spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized that M23 should immediately stop hostilities and pull back from positions in Walikale territory, North Kivu Province. The U.S. continued to call for the withdrawal of Rwandan Defense Force personnel and equipment, including missile systems, from Congo.

Since 2022, the Tutsi-led M23 group has reignited a violent campaign in the region. Both Congo and the United Nations have accused neighboring Rwanda of providing military support to the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

