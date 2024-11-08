Robert Lighthizer's Return as U.S. Trade Representative

Robert Lighthizer, a prominent advocate of tariffs, is reportedly poised to resume his role as U.S. Trade Representative in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

Lighthizer was instrumental in spearheading Trump's trade agenda during his first term, notably in the contentious trade war with China and the significant overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

His anticipated return signals a continuation of the protectionist trade policies championed during the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)