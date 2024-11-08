Blinken Urges Ceasefire and Civilian Governance in Sudan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of halting conflict in Sudan and supporting the establishment of a civilian government in a discussion with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Additionally, he acknowledged UAE's aid efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, pressing the importance of creating a civilian government. This plea was made during a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from the State Department.
Blinken underscored the necessity of widening humanitarian efforts in Sudan, expressing gratitude for the UAE's ongoing aid initiatives in Gaza and Lebanon. His remarks highlight the pressing international concern for stability in these conflict-zones.
The U.S. government is looking to collaborate closely with the UAE to ensure that efforts to stabilize Sudan and extend humanitarian access continue effectively, marking a commitment to regional peace and development.
