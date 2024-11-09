Army Intensifies Manhunt for Kishtwar Terrorists

In a concerted effort to capture terrorists responsible for the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the Army's White Knight Corps is doubling down on their ongoing search operations. On Friday, top Army official Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva personally visited the area to assess the situation.

The bodies of Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both serving as Village Defence Guards, were discovered near a rivulet. According to officials, the two were abducted and executed on Thursday, leading to a massive manhunt in the region.

General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, backed by commanders, surveyed the operations extending through the Kishtwar area and Bhart Ridge. The Army, alongside police and security agencies, has cordoned off the region to ensure the capture of the terrorists responsible.

