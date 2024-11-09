Left Menu

Army Intensifies Manhunt for Kishtwar Terrorists

The Army's White Knight Corps, led by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, is intensifying operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to apprehend terrorists involved in the killing of two Village Defence Guards. A large-scale search is underway, with officials committed to preventing the culprits' escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:02 IST
Army Intensifies Manhunt for Kishtwar Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to capture terrorists responsible for the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the Army's White Knight Corps is doubling down on their ongoing search operations. On Friday, top Army official Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva personally visited the area to assess the situation.

The bodies of Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both serving as Village Defence Guards, were discovered near a rivulet. According to officials, the two were abducted and executed on Thursday, leading to a massive manhunt in the region.

General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, backed by commanders, surveyed the operations extending through the Kishtwar area and Bhart Ridge. The Army, alongside police and security agencies, has cordoned off the region to ensure the capture of the terrorists responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024