Army Intensifies Manhunt for Kishtwar Terrorists
The Army's White Knight Corps, led by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, is intensifying operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to apprehend terrorists involved in the killing of two Village Defence Guards. A large-scale search is underway, with officials committed to preventing the culprits' escape.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to capture terrorists responsible for the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the Army's White Knight Corps is doubling down on their ongoing search operations. On Friday, top Army official Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva personally visited the area to assess the situation.
The bodies of Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both serving as Village Defence Guards, were discovered near a rivulet. According to officials, the two were abducted and executed on Thursday, leading to a massive manhunt in the region.
General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, backed by commanders, surveyed the operations extending through the Kishtwar area and Bhart Ridge. The Army, alongside police and security agencies, has cordoned off the region to ensure the capture of the terrorists responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JKNC Leader Condemns Attack, Warns of Democracy Disruption in Jammu and Kashmir
Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Sajad Lone Criticizes Delay in Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Reports Impressive Profit Surge in Q2
Congress in Jammu and Kashmir Calls for United Stand Against Terrorism