Shocking Attack: Schoolgirl Forced to Consume Poison Over Land Dispute

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly forced to drink poison by three youths on a motorcycle, as she made her way to school in Pilibhit's Jehanabad area, police reported.

The incident took place near JMB College and appears to be associated with a family land dispute, law enforcement authorities revealed.

Police have formed four teams to investigate and are reviewing CCTV footage and surveillance data. Fortunately, the victim's condition has stabilized in hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)