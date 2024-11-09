Left Menu

Shocking Attack: Schoolgirl Forced to Consume Poison Over Land Dispute

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly forced to consume poison by three youths in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, due to a family land dispute. The incident occurred as she headed to school. Police are investigating, having formed four teams to gather evidence. The girl's condition is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly forced to drink poison by three youths on a motorcycle, as she made her way to school in Pilibhit's Jehanabad area, police reported.

The incident took place near JMB College and appears to be associated with a family land dispute, law enforcement authorities revealed.

Police have formed four teams to investigate and are reviewing CCTV footage and surveillance data. Fortunately, the victim's condition has stabilized in hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

