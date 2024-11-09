U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal
The U.S. has pressured Qatar to expel Hamas from Doha following the group's rejection of a recent proposal for a hostage deal. In response, Qatar demanded that Hamas leaders leave. Both nations, along with Egypt, have been involved in attempts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.
The United States has expressed to Qatar that the presence of Hamas in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian group rejected a recent proposal for a hostage deal, a senior administration official revealed to Reuters on Friday.
Following this communication, Qatar conveyed to Hamas leadership that their presence must end, according to an anonymous source familiar with the situation.
Qatar, together with the United States and Egypt, has been actively involved in unsuccessful negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the militant group.
