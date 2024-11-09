Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal

The U.S. has pressured Qatar to expel Hamas from Doha following the group's rejection of a recent proposal for a hostage deal. In response, Qatar demanded that Hamas leaders leave. Both nations, along with Egypt, have been involved in attempts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:51 IST
U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has expressed to Qatar that the presence of Hamas in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian group rejected a recent proposal for a hostage deal, a senior administration official revealed to Reuters on Friday.

Following this communication, Qatar conveyed to Hamas leadership that their presence must end, according to an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

Qatar, together with the United States and Egypt, has been actively involved in unsuccessful negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024