U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal

The United States has expressed to Qatar that the presence of Hamas in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian group rejected a recent proposal for a hostage deal, a senior administration official revealed to Reuters on Friday.

Following this communication, Qatar conveyed to Hamas leadership that their presence must end, according to an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

Qatar, together with the United States and Egypt, has been actively involved in unsuccessful negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the militant group.

