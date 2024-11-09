UN Targets Sudan's Troubling Power Struggle

The United Nations Security Council has sanctioned two generals of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, the first such action since the country's conflict escalated in April 2023. The Council aims to curb the violence destabilizing the region by imposing sanctions and coordinating international efforts.

RSF operations head Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed and West Darfur Commander Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla now face an international travel ban and an asset freeze. Although the decision was initially postponed due to Russian objections, the Security Council members finally reached a consensus.

This power struggle between the Sudanese army and RSF has generated widespread ethnic violence, causing millions to flee. With almost 25 million Sudanese requiring humanitarian aid, nations look to the UN for a stronger intervention while the RSF denies accusations of civilian abuse, blaming rogue actors instead.

