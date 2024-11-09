Left Menu

UN Targets Sudan's Troubling Power Struggle

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on two generals from Sudan's Rapid Support Forces amid ongoing violence. The move marks the first U.N. sanctions of the Sudan conflict that began in 2023. The war has led to significant humanitarian crises, including displacement and famine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:24 IST
UN Targets Sudan's Troubling Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has sanctioned two generals of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, the first such action since the country's conflict escalated in April 2023. The Council aims to curb the violence destabilizing the region by imposing sanctions and coordinating international efforts.

RSF operations head Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed and West Darfur Commander Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla now face an international travel ban and an asset freeze. Although the decision was initially postponed due to Russian objections, the Security Council members finally reached a consensus.

This power struggle between the Sudanese army and RSF has generated widespread ethnic violence, causing millions to flee. With almost 25 million Sudanese requiring humanitarian aid, nations look to the UN for a stronger intervention while the RSF denies accusations of civilian abuse, blaming rogue actors instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024