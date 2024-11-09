Deadly Blast Strikes Quetta Railway Station

A devastating explosion occurred at a railway station in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuring over 30 more. The incident was reported by local media channel Geo News on Saturday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving authorities and residents on high alert as the investigation continues. The blast has intensified existing security worries in Quetta, an area known for past incidents of violence.

The Pakistani government has condemned the attack, vowing to bring those responsible to justice while also enhancing security measures in the region to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)