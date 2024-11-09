Left Menu

Deadly Blast Strikes Quetta Railway Station

A deadly explosion at a railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, has resulted in at least four fatalities and over 30 injuries. The cause of the attack remains unknown as no group has claimed responsibility. The incident adds to ongoing security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 09-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

A devastating explosion occurred at a railway station in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuring over 30 more. The incident was reported by local media channel Geo News on Saturday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving authorities and residents on high alert as the investigation continues. The blast has intensified existing security worries in Quetta, an area known for past incidents of violence.

The Pakistani government has condemned the attack, vowing to bring those responsible to justice while also enhancing security measures in the region to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

