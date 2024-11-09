Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Quetta Railway Station

A devastating bomb blast rocked a railway station in Quetta, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 13 lives and injuring 25 more. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, highlights the ongoing security challenges Pakistan faces.

The blast happened inside the station just as the Peshawar-bound express was poised for departure. Local police, including Senior Superintendent Muhammad Baloch, confirmed the grievous toll.

This attack comes amid a surge in militant activity in Pakistan's northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south. As of now, no organization has claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)