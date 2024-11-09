Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast at Quetta Railway Station

A devastating bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 25 others. The explosion occurred as the Peshawar-bound express was preparing to depart. Pakistan is currently dealing with increased militant attacks and a separatist insurgency. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bomb blast rocked a railway station in Quetta, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 13 lives and injuring 25 more. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, highlights the ongoing security challenges Pakistan faces.

The blast happened inside the station just as the Peshawar-bound express was poised for departure. Local police, including Senior Superintendent Muhammad Baloch, confirmed the grievous toll.

This attack comes amid a surge in militant activity in Pakistan's northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south. As of now, no organization has claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

