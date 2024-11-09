Devastating Bomb Blast Rocks Quetta Railway Station

In a tragic incident, at least 21 people lost their lives and 46 others were injured on Saturday due to a bomb explosion at a bustling railway station in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Balochistan. The blast occurred as passengers were preparing to board the Jaffar Express bound for Peshawar.

Officials, including Quetta's Senior Superintendent Police, Muhammad Baloch, suspect a suicide bombing, as the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for this horrific act. Emergency response teams promptly secured the blast site and transported victims to the Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency has been declared amid rising casualty numbers.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack, highlighting the targeting of innocent civilians. He pledged a relentless pursuit of the perpetrators as the initial investigation gets underway in response to this heinous crime.

